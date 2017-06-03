Kwarasey on the verge of rejoining boyhood club Vålerenga

Kwarasey joined Brondby from another Norwegian club Rosenborg in January this year but found it difficult to displace the first choice goalie and making only two appearances.

Ghana international goalkeeper Adam Larsen Kwarasey is set to end a miserable spell at Danish club, Brondby by rejoining his boyhood Norwegian club Valeranga.

According to multiple reports in the Norwegian media, a transfer fee has already been settled between Brondby and Valeranga with Kwarasey’s personal terms the only outstanding issue before he is presented to the media.

Kwarasey, 29, will be reunited with former coach Ronny Deila, the man who gave him the chance as first team goalkeeper in Strømsgodset where they won the Norwegian league title.

Deila tried to sign Kwarasey from Rosenborg last season but he did not want to be number two goalkeeper behind André Hansen and chose to go to the Danish Brondby.

The switch when completed will see him return to continue his career at Valerenga, which he joined as a boy from Oslo club Trosterud.

Kwarasey has won league titles with three clubs. He enjoyed success with Strømsgodset (Norway), MLS side Portland Timbers of Major League Soccer and Rosenborg BK.



