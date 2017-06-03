Huddersfield promoted to Premier League after Play-Off penalty drama

Huddersfield Town were promoted to the Premier League after beating Reading 4-3 on penalties in the Play-Off final at Wembley.

Huddersfield Town, who started the season as 12th favourites for promotion and who haven’t played in the top division for 45 years, beat Reading 4-3 on penalties to earn a spot in the Premier League, completing an incredible journey in the process. The job done by David Wagner, their manager, is nothing short of spectacular.

The game itself was a miserable affair, though both teams started decentintent, looking to get forward and cause problems for the oppositon. And it was Huddersfield who created the chances, Michael Hefele missing with a header and Izzy Brown somehow sliding wide at the back post with no one near him and only four yards to goal.

Pretty much, that was as good as it got; the second half was as poor as could be, neither side seriously threatening to score, and extra-time was similar. So it came down to a penalty competition, in which Reading took the first advantage when Ali Al-Habsi saved Hefele’s tame effort.

But then Liam Moore mashed his shot over the bar, Aaron Mooy levelled matters, and Danny Ward saved from Jordan Obita; if Chris Schindler could score, Huddersfield were home. He did, just, and the celebrations in honour of a famous, remarkable achievement began.