Hillary Clinton told to ‘move on’ from her loss

Hillary Clinton has been told it’s time to “move on” after she added her own party officials to the list of those she blames for her 2016 election loss.

Democratic Senator Al Franken told Yahoo News: “I think she has a right to analyse what happened, but we do have to move on.”

Mrs Clinton this week faulted Democratic National Committee (DNC) voter data as “mediocre to poor”.

She has also blamed the FBI, Russia and media.

Minnesota Senator Franken said on Thursday: “We have to move on by proving we are the party that cares about a lot of the people who voted for Donald Trump.”

Mrs Clinton, speaking at a conference in California on Wednesday, said: “I take responsibility for every decision I make – but that’s not why I lost.”

She said the Democratic party did not help her once she was anointed their White House candidate.

“I get the nomination, so I’m now the nominee of the Democratic Party,” she said.

“I inherit nothing from the Democratic Party. I mean, it was bankrupt.

“It was on the verge of insolvency. Its data was mediocre to poor, non-existent, wrong.

“I had to inject money into it.”

She added: “I also think I was the victim of the very broad assumption that I was going to win.”

Source: BBC