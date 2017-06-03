Ghana FA keep knocking on the door of Kwadwo Asamoah

Kwadwo Asamoah last featured for Ghana in September 2014 as the Black Stars beat Togo 3-2 in Lome in an AFCON qualifier.Since then, the versatile midfielder has had his career blighted by injuries and his confidence shattered as a result.

Asamoah, once a prominent name in Conte’s Juventus, became the third choice left wing back under Maximiliano Allegri losing his place to Patrice Evra and Alex Sandro.

He began the 2016/2017 season in his preferred central midfield with the Champions League finalists but lost his place again after another injury.

He lost his place once again but a change of formation (from 3-5-2 to 4-2-3-1) and the departure of Patrice Evra has meant Asamoah has seen a bit more game time recently in a left back role. A move which forced him to turn down the opportunity to represent Ghana at the African Cup of Nations in Gabon.

He is yet to fully recapture his form of old but has been largely effective in the Bianconneri’s run in en route to the sixth successive Scuddeto.

The Black Stars game against Togo was ironically Kwesi Appiah’s last game for the Black Stars before he parted company. Appiah is back at the helm of the Black Stars and Ghana FA vice president, George Afriyie, is hoping Asamoah could also return to the national side.

“I know [previous coach] Avram Grant tried. Avram went to see Kwadwo on several occasions trying to convince him to come back,” Afriyie told KweséESPN

“He has gone through some turbulent times, injuries here and there, and all that. “Thankfully now he has recovered fully and is playing very well. Let’s give the new coach [Kwesi Appiah] the chance to also try to get him back.

“Fortunately, he will be coming home and I will take that opportunity to talk to him and see if he is ready to come back.”

A great asset for Ghana and Kwesi Appiah will be delighted to have his services as he aims to send Ghana to the pinnacle of African football.