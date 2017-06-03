From parade roll call to Black Stars call-up, Samuel Sarfo expresses delight

Photo By Senyuiedzorm A. Adadevoh

Liberty Professionals captain, Samuel Sarfo, is delighted with his debut call-up for the Black Stars ahead of Ghana’s 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Ethiopia.

The center back is among seven local players invited to the Black Stars team which will also have two international friendlies next month against USA and Mexico

Sarfo has been in fine form for the Dansoman side leading the club’s goalscoring chart with six goals and doubling up as the leading goalscoring defender in the league.

His commanding presence in defence and leadership qualities have shone brightly this season but he is only concentrating on improving to earn him future call-ups.

“It was great hearing the news about my call-up to the team, I think hard work pays and this is the time I need to put in more hard work,” he told Joy Sports.

“It has not been easy but we pray for strength to fight more because I am looking beyond the call-up.”

All has not been rosy for the defender as he has had to combine football duties with being a police officer. Both jobs require rigorous training and vigilance. He started work as a police officer and he is thankful for the opportunities given to him.

LIVE : Samuel Sarfo GOAL for Liberty: @LibertyProfFC 1-0 Tema Youth #GHPLwk14 pic.twitter.com/TyvLOoh6Z4 — Ghana League Goals (@GHPL_Goals) May 7, 2017

“I will like to give credit to the Ghana Police service for giving me that platform to showcase the talent I have in me because it has been them all this while, hadn’t been them I don’t know where I would be. It feels so great being the only Police officer in the Ghana Premier League,” he told Ghanasportsonline.

But what might linger on everybody’s mind is simple. How does he combine both?

“It is time factor when duty calls I just hang up my boots and do my work as a Police officer,” he told Ghanasportsonline.

Black Stars will begin training on Monday but Sarfo has a huge test against resurgent Hearts of Oak this weekend.