Frank Nuttall admits Hearts were ‘surprised’ by Liberty approach – MyJoyOnline.com

Hearts of Oak coach Frank Nuttall admitted that the performance of Liberty Professionals ‘surprised’ his team as they failed to record the double over their city rivals.

The in-form Premier League giants could not extend their winning run in the league as they were held to a 1-1 draw by a well drilled Liberty side, led by new manager Michael Osei, in front of their vociferous supporters. Vincent Atinga’s penalty goal canceled out Benjamin Eshun’s early strike for the Scientific Soccer lads.

Nuttall’s men were lucky to escape with a point after Liberty wasted a host of clear-cut chances as well as referee S.B Bortey disallowing a legitimate second half goal by Eshun.

And the Scottish trainer was left astounded as to what hit his side.

“I think it was a typical derby game. Yet again, another tough game for Hearts of Oak and I’m surprised to see Liberty perform this way,” Nuttall said.

“They are near the bottom of the table and they will push away from that position with this performance if they play like this against the other clubs,’’

“We had enough chances to win the game; in both halves, they had some chance but we had more chances and we will see what we will do about that.”

The Phobians will travel to Sogakofe to face dethroned leaders WAFA on match day 17.