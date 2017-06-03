Former Hearts player Robert Hammond dies

Former Hearts of Oak midfielder Robert Hammond has been confirmed dead after a short illness in the United States of America.

The 67-year-old ex-Ghana international was pronounced dead on Tuesday morning.

The midfielder had been residing with his family in the United States after calling time on his playing career.

Hammond alongside Mama Acquah, Anas Seidu, Peter Lamptey and Mohammed Ahmed Polo were known as the “Fearsome Five” during their time with the Phobians in the early 70’s.

He was part of the historic football game between Hearts of Oak and Santos at the Accra Sports Stadium which featured Brazilian star Pele.