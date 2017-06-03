Court bid to exhume Ugandan celebrity’s body buried with cash

A concerned citizen, a one Abey Mgugu, has dragged A-Plus funeral management and Bank of Uganda to the High Court seeking orders that the body of late Ivan Ssemwanga be exhumed and all the currency notes that were buried with him removed.

Mgugu argues that the purposes of the said monies put into the grave were misused.

“Burying a dead body with money is a wastage of public property which violates social and economic rights of other people,” he argued.

Mgungu wants an order that the said money be put back into circulation for purposes of respecting the currency of Uganda and other countries like South Africa and the United States of America.

Mgugu wants a declaration that Bank of Uganda willfully and negligently failed to ensure the respect of the said currencies and is also seeking a declaration that he be allowed to recover the money from the grave on behalf of Ugandans.

On Tuesday this week at Nakaliro village in Kayunga, socialites of the so called Rich Gang team, were seen throwing money into their colleague Ivan Ssemwanga’s grave, an act for which Mgugu seeks general damages.

Ivan Ssemwanga,39, died on Wednesday May 25, 2017 at Steve Biko Hospital in Pretoria, South Africa where he was based. Semwanga was one of the members of the self styled Rich Gang group well known in both South Africa and Uganda.

Ivan Ssemwanga with money in his bed

Ssemwanga was a former husband to another city socialite Zari “Boss Lady” Hassan, with whom they had three boys. She is now in a relationship with Tanzanian celebrated musician Diamond Platnumz.