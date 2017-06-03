Confirmed! Floyd Mayweather Jnr. in Ghana June 15

From left Philip Sackey, marketing consultant for Upscale Entertainment, Roni Yeboah CEO of Upscale Entertainment, Dr. Prince Okonkwo CEO of Zzini Media and Nathaniel Attoh, Editor Joy Sports, Multimedia Group and an international Boxing Ring Announcer

Undisputed boxing champion, Floyd “Money” Mayweather Jnr, will be in Accra, Ghana on June 15, for his undefeated tour, event organizers Upscale Entertainment have confirmed.

The two nights visit is in collaboration with Zzini Media of Nigeria who are the rights holders for Mayweather Tour of Africa with The Multimedia Group being the official Media House.

The global icon is also expected to visit Nigeria as part of his second tour of the African continent – his first being that of South Africa some years ago.

Confirming the visit at a brief interaction at the Holiday Inn Hotel in Accra, Dr. Prince Don Okonkwo, CEO of the Tetrazzini Group of Companies, with Zzini Media as a subsidiary, said the global star and a team of at least 18 people will be on this tour.

“In my interactions with the money team and Floyd, I realize they are very excited about visiting the motherland Ghana. His achievements and the kind of inspiration he has given to millions around the world makes him loved a great deal,” he exclusively told Joy Sports.

According to Dr. Okonkwo, his team are excited about the possible boost that Mayweather’s presence here in Ghana will bring to the tourism industry.

“There will be global attention on Ghana and that will be a big plus,” he said.

Mayweather is expected to pay a courtesy call on the President Nana Akufo-Addo and also attend a boxing event at the Bukom Boxing Arena. He is also expected to headline a dinner event to wrap up his tour.

Roni Boateng, the CEO of Upscale entertainment, the certified event organizers in Ghana, added that she was excited about the positive impact the visit will have on the tourism industry in Ghana.

“Mayweather will bring a lot of attention to Ghana with this historic visit and we are excited about that,” she added.