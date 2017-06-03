Clean-up exercise heralds activities marking June 3

The four-hour exercise was carried out at the Kwame Nkrumah Circle, Odorna and surrounding areas which were cleared of both solid and liquid waste.

There was a clean-up exercise in sections of Accra as part of activities marking the June 3, 2015 flood disaster in the national capital which claimed the lives of many people at a filling station at the Kwame Nkrumah Circle.

The disaster scene was also rid of filth and was receiving a make-over to pave way for a wreath-laying ceremony today.

It was jointly organised by the Accra Metropolitan Assembly (AMA) and Zoomlion Ghana Limited.

Corporate responsibility

Speaking to the Daily Graphic after the exercise, the Communications Manager of Zoomlion Ghana Limited, Mr Robert Coleman, said the exercise formed part of the company’s corporate social responsibility.

He said the company considered the June 3 disaster as an important event in the country’s history that required the support and assistance of all, adding that the company was ready to support AMA in it’s anniversary activities.

“We will be assisting the AMA to carry out its entire programme for this year’s event. The clean-up exercise is the first thing. We are ready to move to the next level,” the manager stated.

Some of the activities outlined for the anniversary are a remembrance service and candle light vigil, a church service at the Ernest Bruce Memorial Methodist Church in Adabraka and a wreath-laying ceremony at the disaster site.

Mr Coleman called on the public to adhere to sanitation laws to prevent such disasters from recurring.

Collaboration

The Head of the AMA Rapid Response Unit, Mr Moses Abor, said a lot of work had been carried out at the Kwame Nkrumah Circle ahead of the remembrance celebration. He entreated people in the area to collaborate with the assembly to ensure a successful anniversary event.

“We have teams which have been positioned at strategic parts at the Nkrumah Circle to ensure order. We hope nobody attempts anything distractive,” Mr Abor said.

He commended the management of Zoomlion for their continuous support for the assembly.



