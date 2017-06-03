Businessman forges bank statement for visa

He was also fined GH¢1,250,000 or in default serve a 12-months sentence with hard labour.

The Managing Director of the Univec Complex Ventures, Seth Kwame Esahe, has been ordered by an Accra Magistrate Court to sign a bond to be of good behaviour for forging a bank statement.

Esah pleaded guilty to forging the statement when he appeared before the court.

Presenting the facts to the court, C/Inspector Grace Bandor said the police received information from the Consulate of the German Embassy complaining that prosecution witnesses Linda Kwesikuma, Mavis Owusu and Jasper Yao Dunyah, in their quest to acquire Schengen visas, presented bank statements from September 2016 to December 2016 which was suspected to be forged.

According to the prosecutor, the witnesses were arrested and handed over to the police for further investigation.

In the course of investigation, it was revealed that Kwesikuma, Owusu and Dunyah were employees at the Univec Complex Ventures who have been nominated by Esahe to participate in a Trade Fair in Berlin-Germany from February 8 to10, 2017.

The prosecutor said Esahe then gave the witnesses the company’s bank statement which were not consistent with what was in the bank’s database and booked an appointment with the consular for an interview.

However, during the interview on January 5, 2017, the consular suspected the bank statements submitted were forged and requested police to investigate.

Further enquiries at the bank confirmed Esahe as an account holder but the bookings on the bank statement submitted were not consistent with those of the bank.

Again, Esahe confirmed having given the forged bank statement to the witnesses with the intent to seek the assistance of one Kweku to manipulate the transaction on the company’s bank statement.

Esahe nonetheless could not assist the police to trace the whereabout of Kweku for his arrest and prosecution.



