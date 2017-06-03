Borussia Dortmund sack Thomas Tuchel

Thomas Tuchel has confirmed he will leave Borussia Dortmund after two years in charge, and only days after bringing the club their first trophy in five years.

On Tuesday, Tuchel announced the news on Twitter using an account set up just over an hour before his departure.

“I am thankful for two nice, eventful and exciting years. It’s a shame it won’t go on,” the 43-year-old wrote. “Thanks to all the fans, the squad, the staff and to everyone who supported us. I wish BVB all the best.”

Tuchel joined Dortmund ahead of the 2015-16 season, and in his first year guided them to the highest ever points tally achieved by the runners-up in the Bundesliga.

On Saturday, he led BVB to their first trophy in five years when they beat Eintracht Frankfurt 2-1 in the DFB Pokal final.

But the on-field success was overshadowed by a rift between Tuchel and the Dortmund leadership dating back to the 2015-16 season and the summer transfer window which followed.

The row between Tuchel and Dortmund CEO Hans-Joachim Watzke, as well also parts of the squad and the club’s fans, dominated the headlines this months, and talks between the two parties to the dispute lasted only 21 minutes, German paper Bild reported.

According to the paper, the talks took place at the Hotel L’Arrivee in Dortmund’s south, where the BVB team bus had been attacked prior to a Champions League match on April 11.

Local outlet Der Westen said that Tuchel is set to receive a €2 million in compensation, with his contract due to run until 2019.

Although his advisor Olaf Meinking reiterated to ESPN FC last week that there is nothing to rumours linking his client with Bayer Leverkusen, the Bundesliga side are reported to be the front-runners for the former Mainz coach’s signature.