BECE begins Monday; 468,053 candidates to write exams

Out of the total number of candidates, 241,148 are males, while 226,905 are females.

A total of 468,053 candidates will write this year’s Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) which commences on Monday, June 5 to June 9, 2017.

A statement signed and issued by the Director of Public Relations of the Ghana Education Service (GES), Rev. Jonathan Bettey, said the GES would work with the West African Examinations Council (WAEC) and security agencies to ensure that the candidates would write the examinations in a secure environment free from all forms of intimidation and malpractices.

Resolve

The statement issued on behalf of the acting Director-General, Professor Kwasi Opoku-Amankwa, also expressed the resolve of the GES to ensure that the BECE was conducted in all 1,702 centres in a free, fair and transparent manner.

It said the management of the GES would not countenance any acts of connivance involving candidates, teachers, officials and members of the general public which had the propensity of casting doubts on the integrity and relevance of the examinations.

Prof. Opoku-Amankwa expressed best wishes to the candidates in the examination.

“I wish all candidates the best of performance in this year’s BECE, which is slated to commence on Monday, June 5 to June 9, 2017,” the statement added.



