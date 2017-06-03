Aubameyang wins German cup for Dortmund

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s penalty won the German Cup for Borussia Dortmund as they beat Eintracht Frankfurt and ended a run of three final defeats in a row.

Ousmane Dembele cut in from the right to lift an eighth-minute opener into the roof of the net for Dortmund.

Ante Rabic swept in a 29th-minute equaliser, and Haris Seferovic then hit the post for Frankfurt.

Aubameyang chipped his 40th goal of the season from the spot after Christian Pulisic was brought down.

The striker’s future at Dortmund is the subject of intense speculation, having reportedly handed in a transfer request, and has been linked with Manchester City and Manchester United, as well as Paris St-Germain.

Aubameyang could well have had further goals, but was denied by the bar before his penalty, and then by the post later on.

The first of those near misses would have been one of the goals of the season, with the impressive Dembele scooping over a cross that Aubameyang met with a flying volley that defender Marco Fabian, on the line, diverted on to the bar.

Victory provided a positive finish to a difficult season for Dortmund, who finished third in the Bundesliga, and suffered trauma when their team bus was damaged by an explosion before a Champions League quarter-final match against Monaco on 11 April.

They had been beaten in each of their previous three final appearances, twice against Bayern Munich either side of a defeat by Wolfsburg.

Frankfurt had moments of promise, with Timothy Chandler heading over before Rabic’s equaliser, but Thomas Tuchel’s side were good value for their win.