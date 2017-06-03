Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger ‘set to sign new two-year deal’

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has verbally agreed a new two-year contract to remain at the Emirates Stadium, according to media reports.

The Frenchman met owner Stan Kroenke on Monday with the club’s board informed on Tuesday that he was keen to extend his 21-year reign as manager of the London club.

An official announcement is expected to come from the club on Wednesday, according to the BBC.

The 67-year-old Frenchman, who is out of contract next month, has come in for criticism and calls to go from some fans during a mixed season which saw the club fail to reach the Champions League for the first time in 19 years and finish 18 points behind Premier League champions Chelsea.