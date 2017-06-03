Akufo-Addo swears in first batch of 8 Ambassadors

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has sworn in the first batch of eight Ambassadors to head Ghana’s missions abroad.

At a ceremony at the Flagstaff House Friday, the President tasked the newly appointed Ambassadors and High Commissioners to preserve and promote the good image of the country.

He also urged them to package the country in a manner that will make it attractive to investors.

The newly appointed Ambassadors and High Commissioners are:

Mrs Gina Blay, Ghana’s Ambassador to Germany

Papa Owusu, Ghana’s High Commissioner to United Kingdom

Dr Adjei Barwuah, Ghana’s Ambassador to the United States of America

Ms Anna Bossman, Ghana’s Ambassador to France

Frederick Daniel Laryea, Ghana’s Ambassador to Cote d’Ivoire

Stephen Mahamudu Yakubu, Ghana’s Ambassador to the Kingdom of Morocco

Alhaji Rashid Bawa, Ghana’s High Commissioner to Nigeria

Edward Boateng, Ghana’s Ambassador to China.

