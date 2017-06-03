Akufo-Addo swears in first batch of 8 Ambassadors

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has sworn in the first batch of eight Ambassadors to head Ghana’s missions abroad.
At a ceremony at the Flagstaff House Friday, the President tasked the newly appointed Ambassadors and High Commissioners to preserve and promote the good image of the country.
He also urged them to package the country in a manner that will make it attractive to investors.
The newly appointed Ambassadors and High Commissioners are:
Mrs Gina Blay, Ghana’s Ambassador to Germany
Papa Owusu, Ghana’s High Commissioner to United Kingdom
Dr Adjei Barwuah, Ghana’s Ambassador to the United States of America
Ms Anna Bossman, Ghana’s Ambassador to France
Frederick Daniel Laryea, Ghana’s Ambassador to Cote d’Ivoire
Stephen Mahamudu Yakubu, Ghana’s Ambassador to the Kingdom of Morocco
Alhaji Rashid Bawa, Ghana’s High Commissioner to Nigeria
Edward Boateng, Ghana’s Ambassador to China.
