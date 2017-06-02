Win title with new deal!: Arsenal bosses demand of Wenger

Owner Stan Kroenke piled on the pressure after confirming that the manager had extended his contract by stating: ‘Our ambition is to win the Premier League and other major trophies in Europe. It’s what the fans, players, staff, manager and board expect.’

Arsene Wenger has been told he must deliver the Premier League title after signing a new two-year deal at Arsenal.

Chief executive Ivan Gazidis added: ‘The ambition is to put this club in a position where we are winning the Premier League, where we are competing to win in Europe and pushing forward.’

The new contract, believed to be worth £8million a year, ended months of speculation about the future of 67-year-old Wenger.

He had been under fire from a vociferous section of the club’s fans, plus former players and pundits, during the second half of last season as Arsenal failed to qualify for the Champions League for the first time in 20 seasons. But they lifted the FA Cup for a record 13th time on Saturday.

Wenger said: ‘The message to the fans is in aid of the club. Let’s be together to support our players, to support the club and all give our absolute best to be at the level that we want to be.’

Meanhile, former Arsenal star, Thierry Henry also believes Wenger needs to win the Premier League title after ending speculation over his future by signing a new two-year contract.

Asked if Wenger’s decision to stay was correct, Henry told Sky Sports : “Time will tell.

“As an Arsenal fan, and as a guy who had Arsene as a coach and have maximum respect for him, I’m happy to see him at the club.

“They finished the season strong, although they have done that before. Raising yourself for the FA Cup final, to beat one team on one day is one thing. To do it over 38 games is a different story.” — Daily Mail



