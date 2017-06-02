Video: Tourism Minister commends Sarkodie for putting Ghana on the map

Catherine Afeku, Minister for Tourism, Arts and Culture, has applauded rapper Sarkodie for putting Ghana on the global map through his music.

The minister commended the rapper during an informal meeting at a Japanese restaurant in Villagio in Accra on Thursday.

Madam Afeku during the meeting with Sarkodie discussed issues concerning the Ghanaian music industry and the various ways they can work together to give it the needed push.

After the closed-door meeting, which was attended by Mark Okraku Mantey, Head of the Creative Arts Council, the minister revealed in an interview with JoyNews’ Doreen Avio that she listens to Sarkodie’s songs

The rapper, on the other hand, thanked the minister for the meeting and asserted that she has the industry at heart.

Watch the video below: