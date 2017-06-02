Video: Ded Buddy teams up with Madonna’s producer for new album

On a quest to take the global music stage, Ded Buddy (Qweci) has teamed up with Madonna’s MDNA producer Hardy ‘Indiigo’ Muanza for his ‘Ignition’ album.

Ded Buddy (Qweci) met up with Hardy ‘Indiigo’ Muanza on his trip back to New York and decided to have him as the producer for the album.

Popularly called Hardy Indiigo, the producer is a Congolese-born French-American, whose production skills have led him to produce for Madonna and other world-renowned acts.

The two have worked together before with Hardy Indiigo as producer and Ded Buddy (Qweci) as his songwriter.

The ‘Ignition’ will be an Afrobeat/Afro R&B album with most tracks produced by Hardy Indiigo.

Check out the video of the first single off the ‘Ignition’ album: