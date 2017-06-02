Veterans Table Tennis tournament set for AU Day

Ghana Veterans Table Tennis (GVTTA) in association with Ghana Table Tennis Association (GTTA) is organizing a special African Union (AU) Day Table Tennis competition.

This competitions comes off on Thursday 25th May 2017 at the D G Hathiramani sports hall at the Accra Sports Stadium at 9:00am.

Table Tennis enthusiasts will be treated to excellent loops, long drives, top spins, side spins, back spins and the exclusive reverse penhold top spin.

Registration is currently ongoing and will end at 9:00 am on the day of the competition. This is being done by Chief Organizer Adolf Awotwe (Wadada). Registration fee is 20gh cedis. Enquiries can be channeled through Adolf on 0244059054 or registration can be done at the table tennis hall at the Accra Sports Stadium on Thursday 25th May 2017 at from 8am to 9am.

This special competition promises to be exiting as players are rounding up their training sessions with some players in secret camping.

Players to watch out for are defending champion Joseph Osei (Mystic) who is a 6-time winner, Samuel Dei (Engineer) who is former West African number 2, in-form Jason Onyameh of Divine Travel and Tours, who recently participated in Westchester Veterans Open Championship and placed a respectable 2rd position, Lord Fiifi Kingful who is poised to carry the day after missing the last edition due to an international assignment.

James Jkobbyboat Boateng whose performance over the years has seen tremendous improvement, in an interview stated that he is ready to lift the trophy after undergoing two weeks intensive training with his foreign trainers.

Richard Laryea (Chen Longcan), who is the best penhold player in Ghana has promised to unveil some new techniques in the tournament.

Coach Samuel Ashitey Amarh is in secret training hoping to lift the cup. Divine Nkrumah (Pipiro) is also in secret training with the aim of breaking into the top 8.

Players who have already registered are President of Smartline @ Emefs club Mr. Eliot Agyare, President of Tesano Spinners club Charles Tachie-Mensah, Nathaniel Kwesi Somuah (Sigor) of Asoba Sports Consult, Ababio, Ampofo, Adusei, Allotey Jacobs, Asare Bediako, Coach Appiah, Coach Essel, Coach Whyte, David Asiedu, Dr Dela, Evans Abakah, Fynn, George, Gollithly, Hayford, Jake, Joseph Kugblenu, Kwame Agyapong (Akiola), Kwame Wors, Lartey Naadu,Mike Eghan jnr, Thomas, Otis, Rev Chartey, Yaw Amoah, Joseph Amoabeng, Ladan Adjin Coffie, Royal Baby, Kenneth Agbodza, Gyampo, B Banner, Weapon, Nana Opoku Jackson, Frank Adjei, Francis Torkornoo, Mensah Seneadza, Robert Hammond (Bobbey), Joseph Kugblenu, James Aryee (Maale) and lady coach of Ghana Table Tennis Association Dora Sarpong.

According to coordinators of the event Adolf Awotwe and Justice Ninson (out because of a nagging injury), there are 8 medals for the top 8 players.

Winners of the competition will receive a trophies, medals, certificates of participation, lolo solar lamps, and enjoy a weekend’s stay at Kings Royal Atlantic Hotel.

In an interview with the acting President of the Veterans Association, Lawyer Christopher King of Kings Royal Atlantic Hotel, who himself is a penhold specialist and an international table tennis star, he stated that he expects a full house and a very keen competition with the hope that he himself will win the gold medal and trophy.

There will be a special match between President of Ghana Table Tennis Association Mr. Mawuko Afadzini of Stanbic Bank and Vice President Ing Ken Ashigbey of Graphic Corporation.

Veterans! FOREVER YOUNG.

Story by: Nathaniel Kwesi Somuah