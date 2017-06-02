Tony Yeboah’s Bundesliga record equaled by Aubameyang

Ghana legend Tony Yeboah’s long standing Bundesliga record has been equaled by Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang after former African footballer of the year claimed the golden boot.

For 23-years no African except the former Ghana international had won the top scorer award in the German topflight two straight times, but the Gabonese striker equaled the record on the final day of the 2016/17 season.

Aubameyang hit a fine brace on Saturday to claim the individual accolade at the expense of main rival Lewandowski, who went into final round of matches one goal ahead, becoming only the second African player after Tony Yeboah to win the award.

Tony Yeboah clinched the award in two successive seasons (1992–93, 1993–94) for Entrantch Frankfurt.

The Gabon ace scored a last-minute winner to help Borussia Dortmund edge past Werder Bremen 4-3 in the thriller on Saturday.

Aubameyang’s last-gasp strike proved enough for Dortmund to seal an automatic place in the UEFA Champions League group stage.

The striker was delighted to have helped his club side clinch a place in Europe’s top-flight club competition and to pick up the award of winning the league’s top scorer award.

‘I feel very good. We reached third place and qualified directly for the Champions League, that was our goal,” Aubameyang told Borussia Dortmund’s official website.

‘In addition, I took this trophy here (known as the Torjagerkanone). Everything was very emotional today, it was a very nice day.’

Aubameyang scored 31 goals.