Tesano Spinners top National Table Tennis league with win over Immigration

Tesano Spinners Table Tennis Club produced yet another scintillating performance on Saturday 20th May 2017 to claim a well-deserved 3-2 victory over current champions Ghana Immigration Service. This defeat is Immigration’s first loss in ten years in any table tennis competition.

By this win, Tesano Spinners has 18 points and occupies 1st position, with their closest rivals Immigration occupying 2nd on 16 points and closely followed by [email protected] with 15 points.

This match was expected to be tough as it was the match of the day.

In the first singles, Ahmed Bello of Spinners met with Derek Abrefa in a neck-and-neck battle. The DG Hathiramani Hall at the Accra Sports Stadium was set agog with back-to-back action by the two players. The level of play displayed on the table was one of international standards reminiscent of the Olympic Games table tennis competition.

Ahmed took a 2-0 commanding lead, taking advantage of his sharp loops and backhand top spin. His superior defensive play paid off as he was able to ward off the constant attack from Abrefa.

In the third game, playing like a wounded lion, Abrefa came back very strong with a different strategy which worked to perfection. He neutralized Ahmed’s forehand arsenal by limiting the game to Ahmed’s backhand. Abrefa won all the rallies on the backhand taking advantage of his long reach and great foot work. Abrefa’s tenacity paid off when from a losing position, he saved three game points, eventually winning to level the game to 2-2. Great mental fortitude from the Ghana number 1.

At this stage, both teams had to motivate their players to win the decider. The pep talk worked to Ahmed’s advantage as he changed his style to the disadvantage of Derek. At the end of the encounter, Ahmed Bello triumphed, and won 3-2 to win the first game for Tesano Spinners.

In the second game, Rilwan Akanbi of Tesano Spinners held his nerves to inflict a 3-0 win over Emmanuel Commey. Commey started on a good note winning more rallies and top spins, but he eventually lost concentration and handed over victory to Tesano Spinners.

The reigning league champions Immigration were not going to hand over their unbeaten record to Tesano Spinners on a silver platter. They gathered their arsenal and experience to win 3-0 in the doubles encounter, and also won the first reverse singles 3-0 to bring the game to parity.

At 2-2, both teams needed to win the last singles to clinch victory.

The cliffhanger that would decide the winner of the match was between Felix Lartey and Ahmed Bello. Both players were ready for the game, but you could see from the demeanor of the players that they were carrying huge burdens on their shoulders.

In the first game, Felix Lartey produced a sublime performance to win, putting enormous pressure on Ahmed. Ahmed came back very strong and varied his game to win the next three games to triumph 3-1 to give Tesano Spinners a well-deserved victory.

Tesano Spinners are unbeaten in the league and are poised to keep this record intact and lift the trophy at the end of the league.

In the ladies category, female team of Tesano Spinners are also tops of the league with 3 wins out of 3 matches and remain the only unbeaten side in the league and they are yet to drop a set.

Manager of Tesano Spinners, Charles Tachie-Menson is excited about the current form of his team and he is hopeful they will maintain their performance and eventually win both trophies.

Captain of Tesano Spinners, Nathaniel Kwesi Somuah (Sigor) is happy his players have shown commitment to training and he is hopeful their efforts will translate into trophies.

Tesano Spinners is proudly sponsored by Dream Oval Limited, Abdelco Limited, Kamal Deen Mahdi, Barbera Adjei-Holmes, Saka Homes Limited, Peini Marketing Limited, HAY Dymanics Group Limited, Albert Haligah, Nana Attah Poku Agyemang, Mawuli Seade, Edem Blavo, and Asoba Sports Consult.

