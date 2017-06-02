Starlets player earns standing ovation with rude Pirlo-like penalty kick

The Black Starlets have qualified for the finals of the African U-17 tournament ongoing in Gabon courtesy a nail biting penalty victory over Niger.

While the victory is sweet, the audacious penalty kick from a youngster too young for a technique like that will still linger in the minds of many for a while.

Ghana’s Mohammed Idris in a clever little chip toyed with the goal keeper, sent him on a fishing expedition at one end of the goal and dangled the ball annoyingly over his head and into the empty net.

It is a technique Antoine Paneka did in 1976 but only the gods of football have since dared to execute. And they did it with panache.

Zinedine Zidane, did it at the 2006 World Cup final against Italy and got the world stunned.

Watch!

Then came Italian legend, Andrea Pirlo who did same when Italy played against England in the 2012 Euro tournament.

Watch!

Zlatan Ibrahimovic has also done that even if it was during a relatively insignificant game for PSG.

But at a semi-final stage of his first major tournament, Ghana’s Idris, hardly 17, stepped up with a confidence bursting like that of legend, rudely attempted and executed the Paneka or rather Pirlo penalty with perfection to earn a well deserved standing ovation from staff of Myjoyonline.com

Watch!