Speaker refers nominee for Chief Justice position to Appointments C’ttee

That was after he had read President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s communication to him on the appointment of the Chief Justice.

The Speaker of Parliament, Professor Aaron Michael Oquaye, has referred the President’s nominee for the position of Chief Justice, Ms Justice Sophia Akuffo, to the Appointments Committee of the House for consideration and report.

The President urged the House to support the appointment, as the sitting Chief Justice, Mrs Justice Georgina Theodora Wood, was due for retirement.

Appointments

The appointment is in accordance with Article 144 (1) of the 1992 Constitution, which provides that “the Chief Justice shall be appointed by the President, acting in consultation with the Council of State and with the approval of Parliament”.

Article 144 (2) provides that “the other Supreme Court justices shall be appointed by the President, acting on the advice of the Judicial Council, in consultation with the Council of State and with the approval of Parliament”.

Brief profile

Ms Justice Akuffo, who has a master’s degree in Law (LLM) from the University of Harvard in the United States of America (USA), has been a justice of the Supreme Court since 1995.



