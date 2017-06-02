Soldiers demand military police takes over lynching investigations

At a durbar organised by the Chief of Defence (CDS), Lt General Obed Akwa with the soldiers at Burma Camp in Accra on Thursday, some of them said they should be allowed to avenge the death of their colleague.

The officers and men of the Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) have registered their anger over the killing of Captain Maxwell Adam Mahama in the presence of the Military High Command.

Lt. General Akwa, had a tough time calming the emotions of the soldiers as many said they should be allowed to avenge the death of their colleague.

The soldiers also expressed impatience with the pace of the police investigations, which had so far led to the arrest of about 14, with seven of them arraigned in court.

The seven suspects are said to have played various roles in the gruesome murder.

The soldiers were particularly incensed by the videos of the gruesome act on social media, and wondered why the military police could not take over the investigations.

Civilian police

“We have military police. It is not in every instance that we allow the civilian police to be telling us about evidence. You have seen something clearly and you are telling me about evidence. What more evidence do you want from this? The Ghana Armed Forces has the military police. We can handle our things. It is not everything that you take to the civil police,” one soldier said.

It took the CDS some time to cool down tempers and assured that the police were firmly on the ground and would leave no stone unturned, to ensure that the perpetrators of the heinous deed were made to face the full rigours of the law.

Philanthropists

Lt Gen Akwa assured that the family of the late Captain would be taken care of as already a number of philanthropists had contacted the Military High Command to ask what they could do for the young family.

“In fact one person wanted to see me today asking what he can do to support the education of the two children. I have no doubt in my mind that the family of this officer will never be left in the lurch.

“The Vice-President, Dr Mahamudu made a statement on Wednesday that they will support the family in the organisation of the funeral and subsequently in the welfare and the upkeep of the wife and the children,” Lt Gen Akwa added:

Captain Maxwell Adam Mahama was lynched by the youth of Denkyira Obuasi last Monday on suspicion that he was an armed robber.

The officer was on operational duties at the Alaska C&G Mining Company at Amenase Forest, near Diaso in the Central Region.

He was said to be jogging when some residents accused him of being part of a robbery gang that stormed Denkyira-Obuasi the previous day.

