Snail seller raised ‘false alarm’ for Captain Mahama’s lynching – Police

Captain Mahama had reportedly stopped to buy snails, and when he took money from his pocket to pay for the snails, the trader saw the pistol and reportedly informed the assemblyman of Denkyira Obuasi that the young military officer was an armed robber.

It has emerged that the said food seller who allegedly raised the false alarm, that the late Captain Maxwell Adam Mahama, was a suspected armed robber was selling snails.

This was made known on Friday afternoon at a joint press conference by the Ghana Armed Forces and Ghana Police at the Police Headquarters in Accra.

According to the police, without verifying the identity of Captain Mahama, the assemblyman and armed townsfolk accosted the military officers, gave him a chase, shot at him, and eventually pounced on him using cement blocks, clubs, among others, until he died around 10am on Monday, two hours after he had started the jogging.

Meanwhile, the IGP has said the police service has started instituting measures to “eradicate” mob action following the lynching of Captain Mahama.

Mr David Asante-Apeatu said: “The police service which I head, has already started putting measures in place to eradicate these acts of impunity.

“These measures include stern enforcement of the law, liaising with other relevant institutions to embark on massive public education, strengthening criminal investigations, and taking community policing to a higher level.”



