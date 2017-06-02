Sam Jonah, others to tee-off Vodafone Otumfuo golf tourney

Renowned Ghanaian businessman and Executive Chairman of Jonah Capital, Sir Sam Jonah, will join others to tee-off the Otumfuo Golf tournament on Wednesday, May 24 in Kumasi.

Sir Sam will be joined by the Asantehene, andlastingOtumfuo Osei Tutu II, Chief Executive of Vodafone Ghana, Yolanda Cuba and Chairman of the Kumasi Golf Club, Kwasi Attah-Antwi to undertake the activity.

A host of amateur and professional golfers across the country and the sub-region are expected to take part in the tournament, which is sponsored by Vodafone Business Solutions – the enterprise unit of Vodafone Ghana.Vodafone views the tournament as directly in line with its capabilities as an innovative brand and believes it will offer a perfect platform for build lasting business relationships.

Commenting on the sponsorship, Chief Executive of Vodafone Ghana, Yolanda Cuba said “as a company, we constantly seek to develop and nurture fruitful relationships. Our association with this tournament is intended to generate an enhanced brand experience for our customers and build lasting business relationships as we interact in an informal setting.”

Meanwhile, the telecommunications giant has organised a host of activities to highlight its holistic commitment to the Ashanti Region. The Vodafone Foundation undertook an activation of its flagship digital educational programme – Instant Schools – in Kumasiwith the D&D Academy and KNUST Primary school last week.Additionally, the Foundation screened over 500 people for various medical conditions including Diabetes, Hypertension, Hepatitis B, HIV and Dental care, at the Bantama Presby Church, which was graced by Her Majesty, Lady Julia Osei-Tutu.