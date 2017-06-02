Rawlings to address grand June 4 durbar in Wa

A statement issued by the June 4th Anniversary Planning committee said the leader of the June 4 uprising and Chairman of the AFRC, Flt Lt Jerry John Rawlings will be the keynote speaker at a grand durbar in Wa to climax activities marking the 38th anniversary of the uprising.

Former President Jerry John Rawlings will climax this year’s June 4 anniversary with a grand durbar in the Upper West Regional capital of Wa on Sunday June 4, 2017.

It said Mr Rawlings will arrive in the Upper West regional capital on Saturday with a courtesy call on the Upper West Regional House of Chiefs at the Wa Naa’s palace.

On Sunday June 4, 2017 the celebratory event will commence at 8am at the Tendamba JHS Park with the laying of wreaths and the lighting of a perpetual flame in memory of the fallen heroes.

The celebration which is under the theme, “Restoring the values of Probity, Accountability, and Truth in Contemporary Governance,” will also see Second Deputy Speaker of Parliament Alban Bagbin, Rashid Pelpuo MP for Wa Central, Political Activist, Madam Ebi Bright, Dr. Benjamin Kunbuor, Alhaji Hudu Yahaya and a host of others address the durbar.

Members of the public and all sympathisers of the June 4 uprising and the 31st December Revolution are invited to participate in the anniversary event.



