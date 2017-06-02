PSG line up £61m Aubameyang deal —offloading Di Maria to Juve

The Ligue 1 giants are said to have agreed on a fee with the Gabon international, who was recently reported as requesting a move away from Dortmund this summer.

Paris Saint-Germain are reportedly closing in on the transfer of Borussia Dortmund star and Manchester United target Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang in a £61million deal, while Angel Di Maria is also reportedly edging closer to a £43million transfer to Juventus this summer, regardless of the outcome of this weekend’s Champions League final against Real Madrid.

The 27-year-old finished as the top scorer in the Bundesliga this season with 31 goals in 32 league games, establishing himself once again as one of the best strikers in the world.

PSG struggled in 2016/17 after losing Zlatan Ibrahimovic on a free transfer to Manchester United, and ended up surprisingly surrendering their title to Monaco.

Aubameyang looks like the kind of calibre of attacker they need to move forward, and Yahoo Sport France claim an agreement is already in place.

The former Saint-Etienne man had also been linked with Manchester United recently, after also attracting interest from the likes of Arsenal, Liverpool and Manchester City in the recent past. — Metro





