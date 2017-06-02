Profligate Black Starlets squeeze way into final

A highly profligate display characterized Black Starlets nervy qualification to the Final of U-17 African Championship.

The free-scoring youngsters, as well as Ghanaians, were given a real lesson in patience, endurance and perseverance to make their first final since 2005.

Despite missing glaring chances, the team persevered with the approach of using the width of the field that has brought them so much success till date. Their patience ensured they did not over commit, waiting for the right moment to attack and showed endurance to overcome all the challenges including a missed penalty from captain Ayiah to seal a final berth.

After a goalless game, the Starlets won 6-5 on penalties with winger Emmanuel Toku banging in the decisive penalty in sudden death and keeper Danlad Ibrahim making a save.

The Starlets expected a walk in the park against a team they had defeated twice barely a month ago but were made to pay for wishful thinking as a combination of poor finishing, ill luck and fantastic goalkeeping kept Ghana from scoring for a second straight game.

Paa Kwesi Fabin’s side dominated proceedings from start to finish and wasted chances all through their territorial domination with captain and talisman Eric Ayiah the worst culprit.

The captain had a bad day at the office but that did not deter him from taking responsibility and constantly availing himself to him teammates with constant runs.

The team must now work on their finishing ahead of the final as keeper Danlad Ibrahim has now gone 360 minutes (4 games) without conceding.

Mali or Guinea stand between Ghana and the chance of winning gold and going one better than they did in 2005.