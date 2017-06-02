Profile: Young Table Tennis sensation, Godwin Nyarko Aseku

Name: Godwin Nyarko Aseku

Nationality: Ghanaian

Date of birth: July 5, 2001

Hometown: Agona Kwanyako

Playing style: Right-handed, shake hand grip

Equipment: Butterfly Jun Mizutani with super Zl carbon blade,

Stiga calibra sound backhand black and stiga calibra Lt Forehand red

Current junior ranking: 7th

Greatest result: 2nd, national under 15 championship, 2014

7th, national junior championship 2016

Former club: Backhanders table tennis club

Current club: Tesano Spinners

Godwin Nyarko Aseku was born on 5th July, 2001 at Agona Kwanyarko in Central region.

He is a Ghanaian professional table tennis player.

He was trained by the late coach Joseph Owusu Addo, the founder of Backhanders Table Tennis Club and later by the late Garma Narh.

Aseku joined Swedru Unique Academy Senior High school and won many tittles and trophies for the school. He led his team to win the zone 11 championship for three consecutive times and also won the Super Zonal competition in the Central region. He was awarded a certificate for being the sports man of the year for his school.

Due to his excellent performance during the regional championship, he was selected to play at the National Under Fifteen (15) championship in the year 2013. Unfortunately, he lost in the round of sixteen.

He didn’t give up on that, he came back strongly in 2014 with unique style and tactics. He fought hard to reach the finals, losing to Emmanuel Ofori.

In the year 2016, Aseku lost to his team mate and training partner Solomon Acquah in the round sixteen.

He also lost to his training partner Samuel Osei Hagan in the quarter finals of the 2017 Junior championship.

Currently, Godwin Nyarko Aseku plays for Tesano Spinners in the Ghana National league.

Career records

Under 15 (cadet) runner up

Under 18 (juniors) quarter finalist

3-time champion in Central region zone 11 school sports

1st in Central region super zonal championship.

Compiled by: Nathaniel Kwesi Somuah

Asoba Sports Consult

[email protected]

0243135337