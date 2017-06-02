Phones thief grabbed

Samuel Amenu pleaded guilty when he appeared before the court, presided over by Mr Isaac Addo.

A trader, 26, has been arraigned before an Accra Magistrate Court for stealing seven mobile phones being charged in a drinking bar.

Amenu was fined GH¢120 or serve three months imprisonment in default.

He was further asked to pay to cover the cost of the phones.

Presenting the facts of the case, Sergeant Lois Konadu said the complainant, Emmanuel Boateng, is a student who operates a drinking spot on part time basis at Agbogbloshie, while Amenu is a trader and resides at Agbogbloshie.

Sergeant Konadu said on May 8, 2017 at about 11:00 p.m., Amenu went to Boateng’s bar to buy a drink and sat down to relax. Boateng, who was feeling sleepy at the time informed Amenu and one Ishak Ali who was also sitting in the bar that he was going to sleep and asked them to wake him up when they are ready to leave.

Sergeant Konadu said Ali later woke Boateng up and told him about his departure.

Amenu was left alone in the bar and as Boateng went back to sleep, Amenu stole the phones Boateng was charging for his customers and bolted.

Boateng later woke up and realised that Amenu was gone and the phones were missing.

Boateng lodged a complaint to the police and Amenu was arrested.



