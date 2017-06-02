Passport contractor busted

Joseph Boamah was arrested at the passport section of the former Ministry of Foreign Affairs office for allegedly possessing 13 Ghanaian passports, 19 passport forms, five birth certificates and a rubber stamp.

A 39-year-old unemployed man allegedly found in possession of Ghanaian passports and other documents has appeared before an Accra Magistrate Court.

He was charged with three counts of forgery of official documents, possession of official documents and forgery of stamps.

Boamah was granted bail in the sum of GH¢5,000 with two sureties who are either public or civil servants and earn GH¢3,000 or more as salaries.

The case was adjourned to June 6, 2017.

In his caution statement, Boamah admitted forging some of the information on the forms while some were filled by the applicants.

He also admitted producing the rubber stamp which he used in endorsing the forms for applicants.

Prosecuting, Sergeant Maxwell Ayim said the complainant, G/Cpl Prince Asiedu, is a policeman with the National SWAT Unit and attached to the Tema Lorry station branch of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Passport Office.

He said G/Cpl Asiedu was on night duty on April 4, 2017 to monitor the activities of “Goroboys.”

At about 3 a.m. the next day, April 5, 2017, some applicants came to the office to wait to go through the application processes.

An applicant informed G/Cpl Asiedu about Boamah who was then illegally giving out queue numbers to some applicants.

According to the prosecutor, the complainant immediately approached Boamah who was holding a brown bag.

When Boamah was asked to open the bag, the documents and rubber stamp were found in it.

Sergent Ayim said Boamah claimed ownership of the items and he was arrested and handed over to the Police.



