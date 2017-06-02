Parliament calls for speedy investigations into murder of Capt Mahama

The legislators called for speedy investigations, trial and punishment of the perpetrators of the heinous crime.

Members of Parliament (MPs) yesterday condemned the murder of Captain Maxwell Adam Mahama by some people at Denkyira-Obuasi in the Central Region last Monday.

They said punishing the perpetrators would serve as a deterrent that the country would not countenance such a dastardly act.

The MPs particularly commended the military for the professional and disciplined manner in which they conducted themselves in the aftermath of the killing of their colleague.

They expressed their condolences to Captain Mahama’s widow, children and family.

The MP for Kumbungu, Mr Ras Mubarak, and the MP for Gomoa East, Mr Kojo Asemanyi, set the tone for the comments when they presented separate statements on the murder.

Statements

Mr Mubarak said Captain Mahama was killed in a horrific manner in the line of duty, saying: “He gave his life serving the nation.”

He said Captain Mahama could have defended himself by killing some people with his gun, but he chose to die without shooting.

The MP added that even if Captain Mahama had committed a crime against that community that was not the appropriate way to express their anger.

He said the manner he died had affected the country’s moral authority.

Mr Mubarak said if Captain Mahama’s attackers were allowed to go unpunished, it could dampen the spirit of the military.

Mr Asemanyi, for his part, asked the military to use all lawful means to bring the perpetrators to book.

He urged the public to support the police with information that would facilitate the arrest and prosecution of the offenders.

Contributions

The Majority Leader, Mr Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, said the manner in which the death occurred could affect the country’s image.

“The manner in which the murder occurred is horrific. It paints a horrifying picture of man’s inhumanity to man,” he said.

The MP said Captain Mahama declined to use the gun to save his life and resorted to reasoning and rationalisation but the people were not prepared for rationalisation.

He said the government was making efforts to stop further circulation of the videos of the murder, as they would do further damage to the psyche of the widow and the children.

The Minority Leader, Mr Haruna Iddrisu, stressed the need for the ministries of the Interior, Defence and Justice and Attorney-General to unravel the full facts of the murder.

“They must establish evidence to prosecute the perpetrators of the dastardly act,” he demanded of the three ministries.

He also asked the government to deal with the district chief executive (DCE) for the area for making unsavoury remarks about the development.

He said if necessary, the President should sack the DCE, adding that “the President should not hesitate to bid him farewell.”

Mr Iddrisu asked the Ministry of Communications to block the circulation of pictures of the murder to protect the sensibilities of the bereaved family and preserve evidence.

He urged the government to consider extending support to Captain Mahama’s family.

The First Deputy Speaker, Mr Joseph Osei-Owusu, urged the public to be patient for the due process to be followed to deal with the perpetrators.

He said any rushed event might lead to a failure of the trial.

The Deputy Minister for the Interior, Mr Henry Quartey, asked the public not to politicise the murder, since it was a mob action.

The MP for Builsa North, Mr James Agalga, asked the government to give a scholarship package to Captain Mahama’s children, since they were toddlers.



