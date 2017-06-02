Obour, MzVee, Nero X, others outdoor video to save Atiwa Forest from galamsey

Bice Osei Kuffour (Obour), President of the Musicians Union of Ghana (MUSIGA), has teamed up with some of the country’s musicians to help save the Atiwa Forest.

The Atiwa Till Eternity project is a campaign by Arocha Ghana, Family Tree Entertainment and Greenbeat in Netherlands to save the depleting forest located at Kyebi in the Eastern Region.

The forest is a very important natural resource for the country because it serves as the source of the Densu River which feeds the Weija Dam which provides potable water to at least two million people in Accra alone. A total of about five million people benefit from water from the forest.

The video, ‘Atiwa Till Eternity’, apart from Obour features MzVee, Sherifa Gunu, Nero X, Heleen Den Homberg (from Netherlands), Kojo Rana, Kuami Eugene and the Patch Bay Band. They are all ambassadors for the project.

The video highlights the urgent need to save the forest, which is situated in a beautiful mountainous area and endowed with vast biodiversity and mineral resource, from further destruction and illegal mining activities.

Speaking at the unveiling of the video at the Netherlands Embassy in Accra, Obour said the continuous mining and destruction of the Atiwa Forest posed a threat to all Ghanaians.

He therefore, made a passionate call on the government, Parliament and Ghanaians to help secure the forest by upgrading it into a National Park.

The music and video, he noted, will be promoted extensively on national television and radio. The celebrities will also use their fan base and following, to influence and give the campaign a heavy boost.

The MUSIGA president revealed that their long-term plan is to use the campaign to institute an annual festival in Kyebi to drum home their message of turning the Atiwa Forest into a national park.

The outdooring of the video was attended by several personalities including, Caecilia Wijgers, Deputy High Ambassador of the Netherlands Embassy; Dr Ziblim Iddi, Deputy Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture; Barbara Oteng Gyasi, Deputy Minister of Lands and Natural Resources. They all pledged their support for the project.

Some of the artistes on the campaign, MzVee, Nero X, Kojo Rana, Kuami Eugene and the Patch Bay Band, were also at the event.

Watch the video below: