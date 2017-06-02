Nominations for the Ghana Forty under 40 Awards open

The Xodus Communications Limited, a local events management company, is accredited with the Ghana Oil and Gas Awards, Ghana Manufacturing Awards, Ghana Aviation Awards and Ghana Auto Awards.

The Forty under 40 Awards, another initiative from the Xodus Communications Limited, which seeks to identify, honour and celebrate the nation’s most influential and accomplished young business leaders under age 40 from a wide range of industries, has opened nominations for awards to people committed to business growth, professional excellence and community service and have risen up the ranks of their companies or industries at a relatively young age.

The awards, which is under the chairmanship of Professor David Atta Peters and in partnership with Ernst and Young, has opened nominations till July 31, 2017 to allow entries from outstanding entrepreneurs and chief executive officers under age 40 operating in 40 different industries.

The awards, among others, is aimed at recognising and celebrating 40 emerging leaders under age 40 who demonstrate or impact personally and/or professionally through their exceptional leadership; identifying projects and individual achievements that have enabled young achievers to set them apart from their competitors and have produced clear and compelling value, return on investment and other relevant results and finally encourage our upcoming youth that excellence and success can be achieved at a very tender age.

Spotlight on young achievers

According to the Events Director, Mr Richard Abbey Jnr, putting the spotlight on these young achievers would not only celebrate them but also build a strong platform for them by giving a voice and opportunities to the next generation of industry pacesetters while building a positive attitude in our youth to strive for excellence at a tender age.

“Year after year, we have seen outstanding individual trailblazers who strive hard with dedication and perseverance by overcoming challenges and economic instability. These are the people we want to award.

“Our awarding board is seeking outstanding entrepreneurs, executives, managers and professionals in the public and private and non-profit sectors and will recognise attributes such as achievements in business, experience and innovation, vision, leadership and community involvement,” he explained.

There are 40 categories covering a wide range of all the various sectors you can think of, ranging from Banking and Finance, Health and Wellness, Human Resource and Development, Education, Insurance, Investment and Pensions, Law, Government and Government Agencies, Manufacturing Logistics and Supplies, Real Estate and Development, Sales and Marketing, Advertising and Communications, Technology and Innovation, Mining and Natural resources, Agriculture and Agro Processing, Food and Catering and Beverage,

The others include Oil and Gas, Theatre and Arts, Fashion, Architecture, Design and Decor, Hospitality, Safety and Security, Transport and Automotive, Energy, Philanthropy and Non Profit, Sports, Aviation, Consultancy and Professional services Family business, Media (Digital and Social), Event Management, Shipping and Maritime, Journalism (Radio/TV/Newspaper) Printing/Press and Publishing, Construction, Telecom and Mobile, Social Enterprise and Community Development, Beauty and Lifestyle, Authorship and Creative Writing and Travel and Tourism.

The Dinner and Awards is slated for September 29, 2017 at the Kempinski Gold Coast Hotel.



