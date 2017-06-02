NBA Finals: Cleveland Cavaliers one win away from Golden State Warriors rematch

Cleveland Cavaliers moved one victory away from setting up a repeat of the 2015 and 2016 NBA Finals with a 112-99 win over Boston Celtics.

The Cavs now lead 3-1 in the best-of-seven Eastern Conference finals.

Golden State Warriors have already completed a 4-0 sweep over San Antonio Spurs in the Western Conference finals.

They were crowned NBA champions in 2015 but were defeated last year as Cleveland’s 52-year wait for a major sporting title came to an end.

Kyrie Irving and LeBron James combined for 76 points at home to the Celtics, who were without the injured Issaiah Thomas on Tuesday.

Game five takes place in Boston on Thursday evening (01:30 BST on Friday).