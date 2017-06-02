MP pushes for law to deal with mob attacks

A Member of Parliament is pushing for a law to deal with the problem of mob injustice to discourage people from engaging in such acts.

The MP’s move follows the lynching of a military officer, Captain Maxwell Adam Mahama, by residents of Denkyira Obuasi.

The Parliamentarians have joined the public, the President, Nana Akufo-Addo, and other notable persons to condemn the act.

Asante Akim Central MP, Kwame Anyimadu-Antwi, says there is the need for the House to come up with a new legislation to tackle the menace.

“The law is clear…once you an individual commits an assault that person must be punished. But I do not think that we have any law for mob action. Probably that is what we have to delve into,” he said.

Last Monday irate youth of Somanya in the Eastern Region mob attacked an ECG installation over what they say is high utility bills.

They destroyed properties and set a police vehicle on fire.

Reports of mob attacks have been on an ascendancy this year.