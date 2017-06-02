McDan supports 42nd MTN-SWAG Awards

Dr McKorley (2nd from right) in a handshake with SWAG boss, Kwabena Yeboah during the presentation.

The McDan Group is the latest from the corporate world to lend a financial hand to the forthcoming Sports Writers Association of Ghana (SWAG) Awards Gala scheduled for Saturday at the banquet hall, state house Accra.

Ahead of the 42nd edition, The Group on Wednesday presented a cheque for 10,000 to the leadership of SWAG at its plush East Legon office in Accra.

This comes as a breath of fresh air for SWAG since there has been a call for corporate bodies to support in aiding them to stage the awards.

According to Dr. Daniel McKorley, who is Chairman of McDan Group, the decision to support the oldest sports awards in the country was as a result of its high sense of duty saying

“Now we have some great people within the sports writers Association and It is my utmost desire to support them (SWAG),” he said. “.

“So far as they are doing the right thing we will continue to support SWAG because they are putting the various Association heads on their toes.

SWAG president Kwabena Yeboah promised a successful award ceremony on Saturday and was full of praise as he received the cheque.

“We truly appreciate it and we want to assure him (Dr. Daniel McKorley) that his money will be put to good use.”

Dr. McKorley has been chosen to receive a special award on the night which will be graced by His Excellency Nana Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo on Saturday.