Mayweather to pay courtesy calls on Akufo-Addo and Otumfuo

The tour, dubbed: “Undisputed Tour’, would see the Champion paying courtesy calls on President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo in Accra; and the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, in the Garden City of Kumasi.

Floyd “Money” Mayweather Jnr, the undefeated pound-for-pound American boxing legend, would arrive in Ghana on June 15 for a two-day visit as part of his historic tour of Africa, which he terms as the “Motherland”.

A statement signed by Ebo Gyebi, the media Liaison of Upscale Entertainment, and copied to the Ghana News Agency in Accra, said ‘Money Mayweather would address a motivational session called “Perseverance and Success”.Other activities to be held in his honour are a

Other activities to be held in his honour are a fundraising dinner, a boxing event and an after tour party.

The statement said all the events would feature various Ghanaian and Nigerian music artistes.

Floyd Mayweather Jnr, who started his professional boxing career in 1996, is widely considered to be one of the greatest boxers of all time; and the Best Defensive Boxer of all time.The 40-year-old motivational guru has an impressive professional, career having fought 49 times without a defeat: with 26 knock outs, thus equaling Rocky Marciano’s record, which stood for over half a century.

The 40-year-old motivational guru has an impressive professional, career having fought 49 times without a defeat: with 26 knock outs, thus equaling Rocky Marciano’s record, which stood for over half a century.Mayweather who hanged his gloves in 2015, works as a boxing promoter and motivational guru, and is also known for his “amazing charitable work, which he doesn’t like to talk about.”

Mayweather who hanged his gloves in 2015, works as a boxing promoter and motivational guru, and is also known for his “amazing charitable work, which he doesn’t like to talk about.”“Upscale Entertainment is a bespoke entertainment outfit that aims to bring to the Ghanaian people the very finest of world class entertainment, from sports to music and film,” the statement said.

“Upscale Entertainment is a bespoke entertainment outfit that aims to bring to the Ghanaian people the very finest of world-class entertainment, from sports to music and film,” the statement said.

“We are proud to be the official company responsible for the Floyd Mayweather Ghana tour”. —GNA



