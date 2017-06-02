Malaria hit Black Starlets will have fit team to face Niger

Management committee chairman of the Black Starlets has assured Ghanaians the team will have a clean bill of health ahead of their semi-final against Niger.

The team had been hit by an outbreak of malaria rendering more than five key players as doubts for the clash.

But Lawyer Eyiah has allayed fears stating that the medical team have been in control of the situation with all players fit and ready for action.

Wideman Edmund Ako-Mensah, left-back Gideon Acquah and Abdul Razak Yusif have all been knocked back by a bout of malaria.

Isaac Antah and Faisal Osman and a couple of others are all believed to be down but they could all make the matchday squad.

“We have been inundated with several calls and messages from numerous well-wishers inquiring about the state of health of team Ghana.

“A total of six players and three technical team members were diagnosed with malaria just after our game with Cameroun.

“They were put on medication and are all responding very well to treatment.

“The medical team is working round the clock to ensure they are all fit before our semifinal game with Niger.

Ghana will be hoping to win the tournament for the first time since 1999.