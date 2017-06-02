LadyStrikers host Sea Lions

Hasaacas Ladies will host Soccer Intellectuals in a match whose outcome could have a great impact on how the two sides fare at the end of this season.

Southern zone defending champions, Hasaacas Ladies are in a race against time to return to winning ways as the National Women’s League (NWL) resumes this weekend with Match Day Five fixtures after the competition went on a short break for the Sanford Women’s FA Cup matches last weekend.

Both are rebuilding their teams and are feeling the brunt at the moment, and will be desperate to get the needed results to lift themselves from the middle rungs of the league table to the top.

The fallout from the FA Cup ties is also likely to have an impact on this weekend’s NWL matches as clubs who lost out will now focus their attention on finishing well in the league.

Incidentally, both Hasaacas and Intellectuals were eliminated and will now focus their attention on at least winning the league.

With their exciting form this season, LadyStrikers and Elmina Sea Lions look set to thrill fans when they clash at the Robert Mensah Stadium tomorrow as Lions seek to consolidate their lead on the Southern Zone league table.

With two crucial wins against Soccer Intellectuals in successive games, Samaria Ladies look motivated enough to beat Immigration Ladies when they meet at the Nungua Town Park tomorrow.

Both have hit impressive form this season, and the emphatic wins in their respective FA Cup ties will no doubt ginger them as they come up against each other.

In other games, Police Ladies host Holy Royals at the Military Academy Training School (MATS) Park at Teshie tomorrow.

In the Northern Zone, the game between Ashtown Ladies and newcomers Kumasi Sports Academy Ladies at the Police Depot Park on Sunday is the pick for the weekend although the other games look equally cagey for both home and visiting teams.

Prisons Ladies will host Lepo Ladies at the Sunyani Coronation Park, Northern Ladies will also host Ampem Darkoa Ladies at the Tamale Stadium Annex, while Real Upper Ladies visit Fabulous Ladies at the Wesley College Park on Sunday.



