Kotoko fired up for Olympics

However, that revival will face a stern test when the two sides come up against each other in a crunch game at the Baba Yara Stadium on Sunday when the Match Day 17 fixtures of the competition are honoured.

It looks like Kumasi Asante Kotoko and Accra Great Olympics have hit the road to revival on the resumption of the second round of the Ghana Premier League (GPL).

Faced with unproductive results in the first round, the two sides took drastic decisions to change their coaches — Kotoko opting for Steve Polack and Olympics going in for Tom Strand. That seem to have steadied their rocky boats as they both got off to winning starts on the resumption of the second round last week.

However, whether their new form can be sustained will be the issue at state when they face off in Kumasi, with Kotoko seeking to record their first home win since they defeated WAFA 1-0 on March 15, and Olympics keen to force one of their rare wins at the Baba Yara Stadium.

The pedigree of both Polack and Strand in the GPL is not in doubt, but the pressure from the two clubs are different and require smart tactics to overcome each other.

Perhaps, both expatriate coaches have found the antidote to their side’s inability to hit the back of their opponents’ net despite putting up some decent show in the first round.

With the burden lifted on their winless streak, Kotoko now have a spring in their step, and the availability of midfielder Baba Mahama — who scored the winning goal against TemaYouth last Sunday — and their newly signed striker Saddick Adams is a clear signal of their attacking potential and threat that confronts the Wonder Club.

Accra Hearts of Oak storm WAFA’s dreaded home grounds at Sogakope with a plan to break the invincibility of the academy lads who are yet to lose at home this season.

Although WAFA started the second round with a rare loss to Inter Allies, they look a good bet to return to winning ways at home. And for Hearts, they may best have to go to Sogakope with a strategy to share the points at stake than to dare the young lads at their fortress, more so when WAFA seek to reclaim the top spot they lost to Aduana Stars last Sunday.

It is difficult to predict the outcome of the regional derby involving Berekum Chelsea and league leaders Aduana at the Berekum Golden City Park, but if what Coach Yusif Abubakar’s men did to Bechem United last week and Chelsea’s stubbornness at home are anything to go by, then fans must brave themselves up for a real battle.

In other games, Ashgold will seek to turn things around as they welcome Ebusua Dwarfs to the Obuasi Len Clay Stadium, while Elmina Sharks try to take care of business against Medeama at Elmina.

Coach Michael Osei will lead his Liberty Professionals to attempt to inflict more pain on Tema Youth at the Tema Stadium, while there are no guarantees for Inter Allies to return with any point as they play as guests of Bolga All Stars in Tamale.

Bechem United look set to exploit the vulnerability of defending champions and 10th-placed Wa All Stars, whose inconsistent form this season has put their title defence in danger.



