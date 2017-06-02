Guinness Ghana supports 42nd swag awards

Mr. Kwabena Yeboah (2nd right) thanking Mr. Gabriel Opoku-Asare for the drinks. Looking on are Mr. Maxwell Atuanor Dwirah (extreme left) -External PR Consultant of GGBL and Mr. Charles Osei Asibey- Executive member of of SWAG

Guinness Ghana Breweries Limited (GGBL), Ghana’s Leading total Beverage Business, has presented quantities of their products to the President of Sports Writers Association of Ghana (SWAG) towards the successful organization of this year’s SWAG Awards night.

The award is scheduled to take place on Saturday, May 27, 2017 at the state Banquet Hall, Accra.

The products include over 50 packs of GGBL’s latest innovative non-alcoholic product called Orijin zero and quantities of other brands of the company.

Presenting the drinks to SWAG, the Corporate Relations Director of GGBL, Mr. Gabriel Opoku-Asare said that GGBL has for the past decade supported SWAG in the organization of their prestigious awards night because the company recognizes the need to celebrate and rewards our gallant sports men and women.

Mr. Kwabena Yeboah, SWAG President, who received the drinks on behalf of SWAG, expressed appreciation to the brewery giants for their consistent support to SWAG over the years.