Guardiola’s wife, children escape unhurt from Manchester attack

Pep Guardiola’s wife and two daughters were at the Manchester Arena during Monday night’s attack but all three escaped unscathed, say reports in Spain.

El Mundo Deportivo state the Manchester City manager’s wife Cristina Serra and two daughters, Valentina and Maria, were in attendance at the Ariana Grande concert.

The report, which has been backed up by subsequent statements from Marca and Diario Sport, confirmed that all three had not sustained any injuries but would have undergone a traumatic experience.

Twenty-two people, including children, have been confirmed as killed in the attack while a further 59 are injured.

The former Barcelona coach published a tweet in relation to the incident: “In shock. I cannot believe what happened tonight. My deepest condolences to the families and friends of those affected.”

Sport also state ‘various other Manchester City players and their families’ were in attendance, although no names are specified and none are thought to have to come any harm.