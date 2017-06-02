Griezmann rates possible United move

French international striker Antoine Griezmann said Monday he had a six out of 10 chance of moving to Manchester United from Atletico Madrid.

After saying a transfer to the English Premier League was “possible”, 26-year-old Griezmann was asked to rate the possibility out of 10.

“Six,” he said without hesitation on French television channel TMC.

Atletico are likely to be powerless over top-scorer Griezmann’s ability to leave with a number of clubs willing to meet his €100 million buyout clause.

Griezmann joined this season’s losing Champions League semifinalists Atletico in 2014 for €30 million after five seasons at Real Sociedad.

Manchester United are not for the moment guaranteed Champions League football next season, Jose Mourinho’s team aiming for victory over Ajax in Wednesday’s Europa League final for a spot after finishing sixth in the Premier League.