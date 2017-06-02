Graduation and transition ceremony for 1,500 SHS girls

The Campaign for Female Education (Camfed), Ghana, a girl-child-centred non-governmental organisation (NGO), has organised a graduation ceremony and transition training programme for 1,500 beneficiaries of The MasterCard Foundation scholarship following a successful completion of their Senior High School (SHS) education.

The graduation ceremony was held together with a transition training programme. It was aimed at providing guidance for the young women on career and life choices as they enter another phase of life.

The event, on the theme, “Shaping the future of young women,” was held simultaneously across the four beneficiary regions of the programme in Tamale, Bolgatanga, Wa and Cape Coast in the Northern, Upper East, Upper West and the Central region respectively.

It was also to provide a platform for educating the young women on the processes and value of community service and also to network among all Camfed school leavers.

Transition Programme

The transition training programme which is being implemented by Camfed with funding from The MasterCard Foundation titled, “Enable young women to transition from school to entrepreneurship, further study and transformative leadership,” was to build on the foundation of quality secondary school education to support young women to make a successful transition to further their study, entrepreneurship or work, including tailored advice on careers and support for university applications.

Speaking at the graduation ceremony in Tamale, the Regional Executive Director, Camfed Ghana, Madam Dolores Dickson, urged the beneficiaries not to allow peer pressure and other necessities of life to make them take certain decisions that would be detrimental to their future and wellbeing.

Rather, she urged them to focus on their vision, dreams and aspirations and what they wanted to achieve in the future, adding that those who wanted to continue with their education to the tertiary level would be provided with the right information to do so, while those who wanted to enter the world of business or become entrepreneurs would also be provided with the needed advice and support.

A teacher and mentor under the Camfed programme from the Yendi SHS who chaired the function, Madam Agnes Chiranga, commended the beneficiaries for their successful completion of their secondary school education and urged them be role models to other young girls in their communities.

A consultant obstetric and gynaecologist, Dr Samuel Asirifi Amoako, also a senior lecturer at the University for Development Studies (UDS) School of Medicine and Health Sciences (SMHS), advised the young women to eschew pre-marital sex and other social vices that have the potential to jeopardise their future and rather focus on their education and subsequent careers.



