Gov’t should set up scholarship scheme for Capt. Mahama’s children – MPs

Members of Parliament are asking government to establish a scholarship scheme to cater for the children of slain soldier Captain Maxwell Mahama.

The MPs are also asking government to take responsibility and shoulder the upbringing of the children.

“I will want to strongly urge the government to institute a scholarship or sponsorship package for the children of the late Captain Adam Mahama,” Minority Spokesperson on the Defence and Interior Committee James Agalga told the house on Thursday.

“I know the Armed Forces have a package in place but looking at the ages of the children involved here, I think the only befitting way to bid him farewell is to put in place such a compensation package for the children till they attain university education at the barest minimum,” Mr. Agalga who is also MP for Builsa South added, as MPs cheered in agreement.

Captain Mahama was killed by a mob which mistook him for an armed robber whilst jogging on Monday morning at Denkyira Obuasi in the Central Region where he was stationed as leader of a military detachment. Videos of the mob action have gone viral on social media, shocking the nation.

On Thursday, Members of Parliament joined the condemnation of the killing describing the act as barbaric and horrible. More than 14 persons have been arrested by police in connection with the murder.

Deceased Captain Maxwell Adam Mahama of the 5th Infantry Battalion of the Ghana Army left behind a wife and two little boys aged three (3) and five (5) years.

Contributing to the discussion, MP for Ellembelle Emmanuel Armah Kofi Buah noted this is an opportunity for the state to review how it takes care of security personnel who lose their lives in the line of duty, particularly Captain Mahama.

“The family that Captain Mahama has left behind… the little children… how are these children going to survive? Who is going to take care of them? A long life journey without a father… I think that this house must consider as a token of our deep pain, and support some fund for these young children”, Kofi Buah said.

Both Majority Leader Osei Kyei Mensah-Bonsu and Minority Leader Haruna Iddrisu agree to the suggestion.

“There has been a suggestion for government to posthumously honor Captain Mahama, and to absorb some responsibility in supporting his young children who are now growing up so we can be seen touching the hearts of the family… ” Mr Iddrisu said.

“People have spoken about the way forward, instituting a scholarship scheme for the kids… that is worth exploring…” Mr Mensah Bonsu added.