GOIL donates 50 beds to Upper East Regional Hospital

GOIL has donated 50 beds with mattresses to the Bolgatanga Regional Hospital in the Upper East Region.

The 50 beds, which cost GHC80,000, are to support the regional health directorate to improve universal health care coverage especially maternal and child health care in the region.

Speaking at a presentation of the beds to the regional health directorate in Bolgatanga, GOIL’s Head of Corporate Affairs, Benjamin Ocansey, disclosed that, 1,000 hospital beds at a cost of GHC1.6 million have been distributed to regional hospitals across the country to improve health care.

He said 100 beds have been given the Northern Regional hospital while 50 beds each have also been given to the Upper East and West Regional hospitals.

Mr. Ocansey noted that, the donation, which forms part of GOIL’s corporate social responsibility is aimed at supporting quality health care for all Ghanaians.

He however appealed to the people of the region to increase their consumption of GOIL’s products to enable them to offer more of such support not only in health but other areas of equal concern.

He admonished the beneficiary facility to ensure proper care and maintenance of the beds.

Mr. Ocansey said GOIL has over the years invested in the areas of education, water and sanitation, sports and health among others.

“We have been building schools for students in deprived areas and providing science and ICT equipment for some schools to improve teaching and learning. we have also drilled a number of mechanized boreholes for some communities across the country while sponsoring Ghana’s local league and promoting the welfare of players.”

Deputy Director of Clinical Care, Dr. Razark Adakurugu, who received the beds on behalf of the regional director of health services, Dr. Kofi Issah, expressed appreciation for GOIL’s support and pledged to utilize the beds to improve health care.

He assured GOIL’s management of proper care and maintenance of the beds to benefit patients seeking health care .

For his part, the head of Public Affairs at the Ministry of Health, Robert Cudjoe, admonished the beneficiary hospitals to put the beds to good use and ensure their longevity.

–

By: Frederick Awuni/citifmonline.com/Ghana