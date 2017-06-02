Give management of MUSIGA to foreigners – Tinny

Rapper Tinny strongly believes that the Musicians Union of Ghana (MUSIGA) can only succeed if management of the union is given to foreigners.

According to him, foreigners have the requisite qualities and qualifications to manage the union to the benefit of musicians.

For some time now, several industry persons, including musicians have called for a change in the leadership of MUSIGA with many accusing current president, Bice Osei Kuffour (Obour) of failing the union.

There have also been calls from musicians, including Sarkodie, Shatta Wale and Paedae of R2Bees, for D-Black to become the president of MUSIG).

They believe that he will be a better president than Obour whom they alleged is not seeking the welfare musicians.

D-Black told Doreen Andoh in an interview on Cosmopolitan Mix on Joy FM that: “The body that is responsible for welfare of musicians [is] not doing [its] job properly. I feel like they’ve made some effort but I don’t think it’s enough at all. Very little attention has been paid to the welfare of musicians.”

Speaking on the same platform Friday, Tinny, otherwise known as Nii Addo Quaynor, revealed that he does not follow the activities of MUSIGA because of the current management. “I just don’t want to follow MUSIGA.”

To him, MUSIGA will be better if it is treated like the senior national team, the Black Stars where foreign coaches are mostly employed to manage it.

“Ghana music, I see it like Black Stars. We take huge amount of money to pay a coach from outside Ghana to come and manage Black Stars. We should fire all the guys at MUSIGA,” he said.

The ‘Makola Kwakwe’ hit rapper added that, “I think we should have people from outside Ghana to come and manage MUSIGA because I believe that their way of thinking is different”.

“[For] Ghanaians what we think about is the tummy first.”

Asked if there is no body in the music industry competent enough to manage MUSIGA, Tinny said “I don’t know anybody for now,” neither is he interested in managing the musicians’ union.